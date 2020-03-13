Downtrend Call Working As Camping World Holdings Inc Stock Falls 50.8% (CWH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Camping World Holdings Inc (:CWH) on February 27th, 2020 at $13.74. In approximately 2 weeks, Camping World Holdings Inc has returned 50.80% as of today's recent price of $6.76.

Over the past year, Camping World Holdings Inc has traded in a range of $5.81 to $16.97 and is now at $6.76, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Camping World Holdings Inc.

Log in and add Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.