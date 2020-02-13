Downtrend Call Working As Caleres Inc Stock Falls 13.7% (CAL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) on January 23rd, 2020 at $20.83. In approximately 3 weeks, Caleres Inc has returned 13.73% as of today's recent price of $17.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Caleres Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.30 and a high of $32.28 and are now at $17.97, 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 1.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

Caleres Inc manufactures and distributes footwear. The Company offers shoes, sandals, and heel sandals for men, women, and children.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Caleres Inc.

Log in and add Caleres Inc (CAL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.