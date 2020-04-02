Downtrend Call Working As Calavo Growers I Stock Falls 11.1% (CVGW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Calavo Growers I (NASDAQ:CVGW) on January 3rd, 2020 at $87.50. In approximately 1 month, Calavo Growers I has returned 11.07% as of today's recent price of $77.81.

Over the past year, Calavo Growers I has traded in a range of $75.18 to $100.58 and is now at $77.81, 3% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Calavo Growers, Inc. procures and markets avocados and other perishable foods, and prepares and distributes processed avocado products. The Company delivers a wide array of fresh and processed food products to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, and restaurants on a worldwide basis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Calavo Growers I.

Log in and add Calavo Growers I (CVGW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.