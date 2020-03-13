Downtrend Call Working As The Buckle Inc Stock Falls 28.8% (BKE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) on February 27th, 2020 at $22.40. In approximately 2 weeks, The Buckle Inc has returned 28.82% as of today's recent price of $15.95.

The Buckle Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.52 and a 52-week low of $13.87 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $15.95 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Buckle, Inc. retails casual apparel for young men and women. The Company offers casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, including denims, tops, sportswear, outerwear, and shoes. The Buckle operates throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of The Buckle Inc.

