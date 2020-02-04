Downtrend Call Working As Bryn Mawr Bank Stock Falls 32.4% (BMTC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) on January 27th, 2020 at $39.30. In approximately 2 months, Bryn Mawr Bank has returned 32.42% as of today's recent price of $26.56.

In the past 52 weeks, Bryn Mawr Bank share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.20 and a high of $41.41 and are now at $26.56, 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 2.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company. The Bank accepts deposits and makes various loans, as well as provides a variety of trust services. Bryn Mawr Trust operates in portions of Delaware, in addition to Montgomery and Chester counties in southeastern Pennsylvania.

