Downtrend Call Working As Bruker Corp Stock Falls 21.5% (BRKR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) on February 24th, 2020 at $47.72. In approximately 2 months, Bruker Corp has returned 21.47% as of today's recent price of $37.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bruker Corp have traded between a low of $30.78 and a high of $54.49 and are now at $37.47, which is 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 3.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bruker Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary life science systems based on spectrometry technology platforms. The Company also sells a range of field analytical systems for substance detection and pathogen identification. Bruker develops life science and advanced materials research tools based on X-ray technology.

