Downtrend Call Working As BRT Apartments Corp Stock Falls 38.1% (BRT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) on February 28th, 2020 at $15.92. In approximately 3 weeks, BRT Apartments Corp has returned 38.07% as of today's recent price of $9.86.

In the past 52 weeks, BRT Apartments Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.45 and a high of $18.75 and are now at $9.86, -6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 1.89% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of BRT Apartments Corp.

