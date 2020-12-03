Downtrend Call Working As Brooks Automatio Stock Falls 25.9% (BRKS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brooks Automatio (NASDAQ:BRKS) on February 21st, 2020 at $38.79. In approximately 3 weeks, Brooks Automatio has returned 25.92% as of today's recent price of $28.74.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brooks Automatio have traded between the current low of $27.99 and a high of $50.35 and are now at $28.74. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Brooks Automation, Inc. delivers automation solutions to the global semiconductor and related industries. The Company's hardware, factory and tool management software, and professional services can manage every wafer, reticle, and data movement in the Fab. Brooks helps semiconductor manufacturers optimize throughput, yield, and cost reduction.

