Downtrend Call Working As Brink'S Co/The Stock Falls 8.3% (BCO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brink'S Co/The (:BCO) on January 22nd, 2020 at $91.19. In approximately 3 weeks, Brink'S Co/The has returned 8.27% as of today's recent price of $83.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Brink'S Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.52 and a high of $97.12 and are now at $83.10, 16% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Brink's Company provides security services globally. The Company provides secure transportation, cash logistics and other security-related services to banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations around the world.

