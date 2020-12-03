Downtrend Call Working As Boston Propertie Stock Falls 13.3% (BXP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP) on February 25th, 2020 at $140.48. In approximately 2 weeks, Boston Propertie has returned 13.28% as of today's recent price of $121.82.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Propertie share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $121.21 and a high of $147.83 and are now at $121.82. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, and develops office properties in the United States, with a significant presence in Boston, Washington, D.C., Midtown Manhattan, and San Francisco.

