Downtrend Call Working As Borgwarner Inc Stock Falls 30.0% (BWA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) on January 13th, 2020 at $41.26. In approximately 2 months, Borgwarner Inc has returned 30.03% as of today's recent price of $28.87.

In the past 52 weeks, Borgwarner Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.52 and a high of $46.60 and are now at $28.87, 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 3.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

BorgWarner, Inc. supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. The Company's products are manufactured and sold worldwide, primarily to original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light trucks. BorgWarner operates manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

