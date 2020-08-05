Downtrend Call Working As Black Hills Corp Stock Falls 6.6% (BKH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) on April 21st, 2020 at $62.30. In approximately 2 weeks, Black Hills Corp has returned 6.57% as of today's recent price of $58.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Black Hills Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.07 and a high of $87.12 and are now at $58.21, 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company. The Company generates wholesale electricity, produce natural gas, oil and coal, and market energy. Black Hills serves customers in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

