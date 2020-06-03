Downtrend Call Working As Berry Global Gro Stock Falls 19.3% (BERY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY) on February 3rd, 2020 at $42.63. In approximately 1 month, Berry Global Gro has returned 19.32% as of today's recent price of $34.39.

Over the past year, Berry Global Grohas traded in a range of $33.95 to $59.16 and are now at $34.39. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures plastic products and containers. The Company produces plastic films, medical specialties, closures, overcaps, tapes, tubes, bottles, drink cups, lids, and trash bags. Berry Global Group serves customers worldwide.

