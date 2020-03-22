Downtrend Call Working As Belden Inc Stock Falls 35.5% (BDC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) on February 24th, 2020 at $46.29. In approximately 4 weeks, Belden Inc has returned 35.47% as of today's recent price of $29.87.

Over the past year, Belden Inc has traded in a range of $25.54 to $62.28 and is now at $30.47, 19% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets cable, connectivity, and networking products. The Company produces and sells a portfolio of cable, connectivity, and networking products into a variety of end markets, including industrial, enterprise, broadcast, and consumer electronics.

