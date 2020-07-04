Downtrend Call Working As Bed Bath &Beyond Stock Falls 64.0% (BBBY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) on January 9th, 2020 at $14.11. In approximately 3 months, Bed Bath &Beyond has returned 64.02% as of today's recent price of $5.08.

In the past 52 weeks, Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.43 and a high of $19.57 and are now at $5.08, 48% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.75% lower and 10.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. operates a nationwide chain of retail stores. The Company, through its retail stores, sells a wide assortment of merchandise principally including domestic merchandise and home furnishings, as well as food, giftware, health and beauty care items, and infant and toddler merchandise.

