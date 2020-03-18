Downtrend Call Working As Becton Dickinson Stock Falls 0.4% (BDX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) on February 7th, 2020 at $249.10. In approximately 1 month, Becton Dickinson has returned 0.44% as of today's recent price of $248.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Becton Dickinson have traded between a low of $208.65 and a high of $286.72 and are now at $247.15, which is 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company engaged principally in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Becton Dickinson.

Log in and add Becton Dickinson (BDX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.