Downtrend Call Working As Bassett Furn Stock Falls 64.5% (BSET)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bassett Furn (NASDAQ:BSET) on January 24th, 2020 at $14.64. In approximately 2 months, Bassett Furn has returned 64.55% as of today's recent price of $5.19.

Bassett Furn share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.91 and the current low of $5.11 and are currently at $5.19 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% lower and 5.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells furniture. The Company offers bedroom and dining suites, occasional tables and entertainment units, upholstered sofas, love seats, recliners, and mattresses. Bassett Furniture Industries serves customers globally.

