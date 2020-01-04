Downtrend Call Working As Bankfinancial Stock Falls 29.4% (BFIN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) on January 23rd, 2020 at $12.47. In approximately 2 months, Bankfinancial has returned 29.35% as of today's recent price of $8.81.

Bankfinancial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.63 and a 52-week low of $7.33 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $8.81 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

BankFinancial Corporation provides a range of personal and business banking. The Bank also offers investment, mortgage, and insurance services, as well as consumer and commercial lending.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bankfinancial.

