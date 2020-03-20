Downtrend Call Working As Bank Ny Mellon Stock Falls 36.0% (BK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) on January 16th, 2020 at $46.91. In approximately 2 months, Bank Ny Mellon has returned 36.00% as of today's recent price of $30.02.

Bank Ny Mellon share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.27 and a 52-week low of $26.40 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $30.02 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company. The Company provides asset and wealth management, asset servicing, issuer, clearing, and treasury services for institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bank Ny Mellon.

