Downtrend Call Working As Bank Of America Stock Falls 31.5% (BAC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) on February 25th, 2020 at $31.80. In approximately 1 month, Bank Of America has returned 31.46% as of today's recent price of $21.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bank Of America have traded between a low of $17.95 and a high of $35.72 and are now at $21.80, which is 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Bank of America Corporation accepts deposits and offers banking, investing, asset management, and other financial and risk-management products and services. The Company has a mortgage lending subsidiary, and an investment banking and securities brokerage subsidiary.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bank Of America.

Log in and add Bank Of America (BAC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.