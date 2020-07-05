Downtrend Call Working As Baker Hughes Inc Stock Falls 5.7% (BHI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Baker Hughes Inc (:BHI) on April 25th, 2017 at $57.81. In approximately 37 months, Baker Hughes Inc has returned 5.71% as of today's recent price of $54.51.

Baker Hughes Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.59 and a 52-week low of $43.09 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $54.51 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company, LLC offers oilfield products and services. The Company provides services for oil and gas exploration, drilling, completion, and production. Baker Hughes, a GE Company serves customers globally.

