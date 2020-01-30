Downtrend Call Working As Axalta Coating S Stock Falls 2.4% (AXTA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) on October 8th, 2019 at $28.94. In approximately 4 months, Axalta Coating S has returned 2.40% as of today's recent price of $28.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Axalta Coating S have traded between a low of $23.34 and a high of $32.20 and are now at $28.24, which is 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coating systems. The Company offers products and services which includes paint, color matching tools, application technologies, and customer training and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems serves automotive, transportation, general industrial, and architectural and decorative sectors.

