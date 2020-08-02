Downtrend Call Working As Atlas Air Worldw Stock Falls -8.9% (AAWW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Atlas Air Worldw (NASDAQ:AAWW) on January 24th, 2020 at $25.01. In approximately 2 weeks, Atlas Air Worldw has returned 8.94% as of today's recent price of $27.24.

Over the past year, Atlas Air Worldwhas traded in a range of $0.00 to $60.72 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides aircraft, crew, commercial and military charter, maintenance, and insurance freighter aircraft to major airlines around the world.

