Downtrend Call Working As Astronics Corp Stock Falls 61.1% (ATRO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) on December 30th, 2019 at $28.18. In approximately 3 months, Astronics Corp has returned 61.06% as of today's recent price of $10.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Astronics Corp have traded between a low of $8.00 and a high of $44.34 and are now at $10.97, which is 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Astronics Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialized lighting, control systems, and electronics for the cockpit, cabin, and exteriors of military, commercial jet, and general aviation aircraft.

