Downtrend Call Working As Associated Banc-Corp. Stock Falls 42.7% (ASB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB) on January 15th, 2020 at $20.74. In approximately 3 months, Associated Banc-Corp. has returned 42.68% as of today's recent price of $11.89.

In the past 52 weeks, Associated Banc-Corp. share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.23 and a high of $23.26 and are now at $12.24, 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Associated Banc-Corp..

Log in and add Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.