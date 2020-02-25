Downtrend Call Working As Applied Genetic Stock Falls 20.0% (AGTC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) on January 31st, 2020 at $6.34. In approximately 4 weeks, Applied Genetic has returned 19.97% as of today's recent price of $5.07.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Genetic share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.53 and a high of $10.42 and are now at $5.07, 100% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.9%.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) of Delaware operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company researches and develops new therapies for curing human diseases such as lung and eye diseases. AGTC serves customers in the States of Massachusetts and Nevada.

