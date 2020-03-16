Downtrend Call Working As Apache Corp Stock Falls 77.5% (APA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) on January 27th, 2020 at $29.06. In approximately 2 months, Apache Corp has returned 77.53% as of today's recent price of $6.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apache Corp have traded between the current low of $5.93 and a high of $38.12 and are now at $6.53. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.86% lower and 6.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Apache operates worldwide.

