Downtrend Call Working As America'S Car-Ma Stock Falls 56.8% (CRMT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for America'S Car-Ma (:CRMT) on February 26th, 2020 at $109.89. In approximately 3 weeks, America'S Car-Ma has returned 56.77% as of today's recent price of $47.50.

In the past 52 weeks, America'S Car-Ma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.18 and a high of $129.70 and are now at $47.50, 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, sells and finances the sale of used automobiles and trucks. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States and provides financing for substantially all of its customers. America's Car-Mart's customers are principally consumers with limited or damaged credit histories.

