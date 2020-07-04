Downtrend Call Working As American Assets Stock Falls 49.4% (AAT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for American Assets (NYSE:AAT) on February 12th, 2020 at $45.41. In approximately 2 months, American Assets has returned 49.37% as of today's recent price of $22.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Assets have traded between a low of $20.15 and a high of $49.26 and are now at $23.34, which is 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties. American Assets Trust serves customers in the States of California and Hawaii.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of American Assets.

