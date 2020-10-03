Downtrend Call Working As American Airline Stock Falls 42.3% (AAL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL) on February 24th, 2020 at $25.63. In approximately 2 weeks, American Airline has returned 42.28% as of today's recent price of $14.79.

In the past 52 weeks, American Airline share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $14.61 and a high of $35.24 and are now at $14.79. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

American Airlines Group Inc. operates an airline that provides scheduled passenger, freight, and mail service throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and the Pacific. The Company also provides connecting service throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

