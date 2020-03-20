Downtrend Call Working As Amer Natl Insur Stock Falls 35.8% (ANAT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amer Natl Insur (NASDAQ:ANAT) on October 3rd, 2019 at $116.79. In approximately 6 months, Amer Natl Insur has returned 35.84% as of today's recent price of $74.93.

Over the past year, Amer Natl Insur has traded in a range of $65.75 to $141.29 and is now at $74.93, 14% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

American National Insurance Company offers a broad line of insurance products. The Company product lines include individual, group life and health, property and casualty, and credit insurance. American National Insurance through its subsidiaries, also offers mutual funds and real estate management services in the State of Texas and New York.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Amer Natl Insur.

