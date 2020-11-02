Downtrend Call Working As Amag Pharmaceuti Stock Falls 1.7% (AMAG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amag Pharmaceuti (NASDAQ:AMAG) on January 27th, 2020 at $9.52. In approximately 2 weeks, Amag Pharmaceuti has returned 1.73% as of today's recent price of $9.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amag Pharmaceuti have traded between a low of $6.81 and a high of $16.88 and are now at $9.35, which is 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, utilizes its proprietary nanoparticle technology for the development and commercialization of therapeutic iron compounds to treat anemia and novel imaging agents to aid in the diagnosis of cancer and cardiovascular disease.

