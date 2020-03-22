Downtrend Call Working As Altria Group Inc Stock Falls 28.2% (MO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) on January 30th, 2020 at $47.74. In approximately 2 months, Altria Group Inc has returned 28.19% as of today's recent price of $34.28.

Altria Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.88 and a 52-week low of $34.38 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $34.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products, including cigars and pipe tobacco. Altria holds an interest in a brewery company.

