Downtrend Call Working As Alpha & Omega Se Stock Falls 38.8% (AOSL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alpha & Omega Se (NASDAQ:AOSL) on January 31st, 2020 at $12.46. In approximately 2 months, Alpha & Omega Se has returned 38.76% as of today's recent price of $7.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alpha & Omega Se have traded between a low of $5.82 and a high of $14.50 and are now at $7.63, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 4.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs and manufactures semiconductors. The Company produces analog switches, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors for notebook computers, battery pack protection, liquid crystal display backlight inverters, cellular phones, and digital cameras. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor conducts operations internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alpha & Omega Se.

Log in and add Alpha & Omega Se (AOSL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.