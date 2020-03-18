Downtrend Call Working As Allscripts Healt Stock Falls 43.8% (MDRX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Allscripts Healt (NASDAQ:MDRX) on December 5th, 2019 at $10.05. In approximately 3 months, Allscripts Healt has returned 43.83% as of today's recent price of $5.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Allscripts Healt share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.56 and a high of $12.40 and are now at $5.64, 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. develops and markets clinical software. The Company offers electronic health records, electronic prescribing, revenue cycle management, practice management, document management, medication services, hospital care management, emergency department information systems and homecare automation solutions.

