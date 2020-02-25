Downtrend Call Working As Allscripts Healt Stock Falls 17.9% (MDRX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Allscripts Healt (NASDAQ:MDRX) on December 5th, 2019 at $10.05. In approximately 3 months, Allscripts Healt has returned 17.91% as of today's recent price of $8.25.

Allscripts Healt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.40 and the current low of $8.19 and are currently at $8.35 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. develops and markets clinical software. The Company offers electronic health records, electronic prescribing, revenue cycle management, practice management, document management, medication services, hospital care management, emergency department information systems and homecare automation solutions.

