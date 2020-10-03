Downtrend Call Working As Allied Motion Te Stock Falls 22.1% (AMOT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Allied Motion Te (NASDAQ:AMOT) on February 7th, 2020 at $45.19. In approximately 1 month, Allied Motion Te has returned 22.08% as of today's recent price of $35.21.

Allied Motion Te share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.98 and a 52-week low of $30.98 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $37.29 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells motion control products into applications that serve various industry sectors. The Company supplies precision and specialty motion control components and systems to a range of customers throughout the world.

