Downtrend Call Working As Alexander'S Inc Stock Falls 2.2% (ALX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alexander'S Inc (:ALX) on January 29th, 2020 at $334.29. In approximately 2 weeks, Alexander'S Inc has returned 2.21% as of today's recent price of $326.89.

Alexander'S Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $394.70 and a 52-week low of $311.77 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $327.89 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Alexander's, Inc. leases, manages, develops, and redevelops real estate properties. The Company focuses on properties in the metropolitan and suburban areas of New York City where its department stores had previously been located. Alexander's owns operating properties and properties undergoing redevelopment.

