Downtrend Call Working As Agilysys Inc Stock Falls 39.4% (AGYS)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:45pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) on February 26th, 2020 at $32.23. In approximately 2 weeks, Agilysys Inc has returned 39.39% as of today's recent price of $19.53.

Agilysys Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.17 and a 52-week low of $18.49 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $19.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

Agilysys, Inc. is a developer and marketer of proprietary enterprise software, services, and solutions to the hospitality and retail industries. The Company specializes in market-leading point-of-sale, property management, inventory, procurement, mobile, and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the consumer's experience.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Agilysys Inc.

