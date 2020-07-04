Downtrend Call Working As Aerie Pharmaceut Stock Falls 39.8% (AERI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI) on January 27th, 2020 at $20.93. In approximately 2 months, Aerie Pharmaceut has returned 39.85% as of today's recent price of $12.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aerie Pharmaceut have traded between a low of $10.80 and a high of $49.16 and are now at $11.93, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and distributes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Aerie Pharmaceuticals serves customers worldwide.

