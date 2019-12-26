Downtrend Call Working As Adtran Inc Stock Falls 31.6% (ADTN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) on July 18th, 2019 at $14.13. In approximately 5 months, Adtran Inc has returned 31.63% as of today's recent price of $9.66.

Over the past year, Adtran Inc has traded in a range of $8.09 to $17.81 and is now at $9.66, 19% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 0.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

ADTRAN, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services a variety of high-speed digital transmission products. The Company's products are used by telephone companies and corporate end-users to implement advanced digital data services over existing telephone networks. ADTRAN also offers a line of multiplexers which provides modular flexibility.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Adtran Inc.

Log in and add Adtran Inc (ADTN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.