Downtrend Call Working As Aaron'S Inc Stock Falls 36.8% (AAN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aaron'S Inc (:AAN) on February 5th, 2020 at $56.74. In approximately 4 weeks, Aaron'S Inc has returned 36.76% as of today's recent price of $35.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Aaron'S Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $34.61 and a high of $78.65 and are now at $35.79. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Aaron's, Inc. rents and sells office and residential furniture and accessories, consumer electronics, and household appliances. The Company also manufactures furniture, bedding, and accessories. Aaron's has Company-owned and franchised centers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aaron'S Inc.

