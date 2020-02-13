Downtrend Call Working As 3M Co Stock Falls 2.7% (MMM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on January 28th, 2020 at $168.70. In approximately 2 weeks, 3M Co has returned 2.66% as of today's recent price of $164.21.

3M Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $219.75 and a 52-week low of $150.58 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $164.21 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

3M Company conducts operations in electronics, telecommunications, industrial, consumer and office, health care, safety, and other markets. The Company businesses share technologies, manufacturing operations, marketing channels, and other resources. 3M serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of 3M Co.

