Dow Chemical Co Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DOW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dow Chemical Co (:DOW) on November 12th, 2019 at $55.32. In approximately 4 months, Dow Chemical Co has returned 29.56% as of today's recent price of $38.97.

Dow Chemical Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.52 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.2% lower and 2.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Dow Chemical Company is a diversified chemical company that provides chemical, plastic, and agricultural products and services to various essential consumer markets. The Company serves customers in countries around the world in markets such as food, transportation, health and medicine, personal care, and construction.

