SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) on March 25th, 2020 at $79.84. In approximately 4 weeks, Dover Corp has returned 10.23% as of today's recent price of $88.01.

Dover Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $120.26 and a 52-week low of $62.95 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $88.26 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 2.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

Dover Corporation manufactures a variety of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. The Company's products include material handling equipment, refuse truck bodies, tank trailers, refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, marking and coding systems, sucker rods, drill bit inserts, nozzles, swivels and breakaways, and electronic technology equipment.

