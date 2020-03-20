Douglas Dynamics Has Returned 49.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PLOW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) on January 31st, 2020 at $53.24. In approximately 2 months, Douglas Dynamics has returned 49.38% as of today's recent price of $26.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Douglas Dynamics share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.12 and a high of $56.89 and are now at $26.95, 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs and manufactures snow and ice control equipment. The Company produces snow plows and sand and salt spreaders.

