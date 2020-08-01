Douglas Dynamics Up 30.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PLOW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) on August 7th, 2019 at $42.88. In approximately 5 months, Douglas Dynamics has returned 30.47% as of today's recent price of $55.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Douglas Dynamics have traded between a low of $34.27 and a high of $56.55 and are now at $55.94, which is 63% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% higher and 1.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs and manufactures snow and ice control equipment. The Company produces snow plows and sand and salt spreaders.

