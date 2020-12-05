Dorman Products Shares Up 10.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DORM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) on April 9th, 2020 at $58.02. In approximately 1 month, Dorman Products has returned 10.53% as of today's recent price of $64.13.

Dorman Products share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.50 and a 52-week low of $44.49 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $64.13 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive products and home hardware. The Company supplies its products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dorman Products shares.

Log in and add Dorman Products (DORM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.