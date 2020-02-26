Dorian Lpg Ltd Shares Down 20.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (LPG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) on January 24th, 2020 at $14.00. In approximately 1 month, Dorian Lpg Ltd has returned 20.07% as of today's recent price of $11.19.

In the past 52 weeks, Dorian Lpg Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.26 and a high of $16.68 and are now at $11.19, 113% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Dorian LPG Limited operates in the shipping industry. The Company owns and operates tankers for liquefied petroleum gas transportation. Dorian LPG offers its services worldwide.

