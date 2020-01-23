Dorian Lpg Ltd Shares Up 53.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LPG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) on August 19th, 2019 at $9.68. In approximately 5 months, Dorian Lpg Ltd has returned 53.51% as of today's recent price of $14.86.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dorian Lpg Ltd have traded between a low of $5.26 and a high of $16.68 and are now at $15.11, which is 187% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% higher and 0.51% higher over the past week, respectively.

Dorian LPG Limited operates in the shipping industry. The Company owns and operates tankers for liquefied petroleum gas transportation. Dorian LPG offers its services worldwide.

